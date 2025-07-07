Flamborough RNLI launch after reports of crashed hang-glider received
Flamborough RNLI launched following reports of a hang-glider that crashed into the sea near Bridlington.
Flamborough RNLI launched on July 4 at 2:52pm, following a report that a powered hang-glider had crashed into the sea. It was thought the hang-glider had crashed around one or to miless off the coast at Sewerby.
Flamborough RNLI lifeboat was on the scene at 3:08pm and commenced a search of the area.
Following an extensive search with nothing found, Flamborough RNLI was stood down 4:24pm.
The RNLI lifeboat with volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 4:36pm. Crew and shore crew cleaned and re fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next shout.
