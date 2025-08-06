'Grateful to end call-out with happy outcome' - dog survives cliff fall at Robin Hood's Bay

A dog was reunited with its owners after surviving falling down the cliff near Robin Hood’s Bay.

Whitby Coastguard rescue team made its way to the scene on August 5, allowing cliff rescue equipment to be quickly and safely brought into position.

One of team’s trained cliff technicians was promptly deployed over the edge to search for the dog and assess its condition.

After a short shoreline search, the dog was located, remarkably, alive, despite falling 150ft.

Coastguard service is here 24/7 to help.

Whitby Coastguard said: “Given the dog’s size and the injuries sustained, recovering it back up the cliff wasn’t suitable.

"Support was requested from our colleagues at Whitby RNLI lifeboat who launched both the inshore and all-weather lifeboats to assist.

"Once on scene, the dog was carefully transferred to the inshore lifeboat and taken to the slipway, where it was reunited with its relieved owners.

“Our team then transported both the dog and owners to a local vets.

"We’re very pleased to share that the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

“After what has been a particularly challenging week for our community, we’re grateful to end this call-out with a happy outcome – and we’d like to thank everyone involved for their teamwork and quick response.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the risks around cliff edges.

"Please always keep dogs on a lead when walking near cliffs – accidents happen quickly, and the outcome isn’t always as fortunate as today.”

Remember, if you or anyone else appear to be in trouble near the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, which provides a 24/7 service.