'Heartbreaking outcome' as dog goes over cliff at Sewerby, Bridlington

A dog has died after going over a cliff near Sewerby Cricket Club.

Bridlington and Filey Coastguard teams were called out on Saturday February 8, following a report of a dog over the cliff near Sewerby Cricket Club.

The dog was found by the team around 15ft down a cliff on a precarious ledge that was crumbling as the team prepared to set up a rope rescue system.

Bridlington Coastguard said: “A technical rope setup was quickly constructed, but just before the technician could deploy down the cliff, the dog began to move and was soon out of sight from the edge safety officer (ESO).

"The technician proceeded to the ledge and continued down the steep chalk cliffs, only to discover that the dog had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the fall and was found deceased at the bottom.

"This is a heartbreaking outcome for both the owners and the team, who always strive for a positive resolution, but unfortunately, this was not possible this time.

This was the third incident this year for the Bridlington team involving dogs that have not survived.

They say it serves as an important reminder to always keep dogs on a lead, especially near cliff edges, when walking along the coast.

In a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.