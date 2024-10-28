Here's a thrilling video of Bridlington RNLI receiving an unexpected visitor on a night-time exercise

Watch this exciting video as Bridlington RNLI welcomes an unexpected visitor during a night-time training session.

On Monday (October 21) evening, Bridlington RNLI had a surprise visitor join them whilst out at sea doing an exercise. The HM Coastguard Helicopter ‘dropped in’ without warning and the RNLI team sprung into action.

As the conditions were favourable, both the all-weather lifeboat and the HM Coastguard helicopter set about preparing for a practice winch from the helicopter to the deck of the all-weather boat. Then practice winching from the deck of the boat back to the helicopter, all in the dark.

It was unexpected but, as the RNLI work closely with the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, the lifeboat team were happy to adjust their training plans and join them for a winching exercise, especially as it was dark making the exercise that little more challenging.