Huge multi-agency search for missing swimmer in Flamborough

Multiple RNLI and Coastguard rescue teams from across Bridlington, Flamborough and Scarborough were involved in a night-long search for a missing swimmer yesterday (July 30).

Flamborough RNLI launched on service yesterday evening at 9:33pm tasked with searching for a swimmer missing at Thornwick bay.

Involved in the search were Flamborough, Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI Lifeboats as well as HM Coastguard search & rescue helicopter, later joined by a fixed wing aircraft.

The search was carried out over a large area covering Flamborough Head, North Landing and Thornwick bay.

Lifeboat with volunteer crew returned to Station at South Landing at 12:15am for refuelling and change of crew.

The search continued throughout the early hours of the morning, but was hampered by swell at Silex bay and reduced visibility. Nothing was found and Flamborough RNLI were stood down as the search was suspended at 4:05am.

Lifeboat with volunteer crew returned safely to the station at South Landing at 4:12am. Crew and shore crew cleaned and re fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next shout.

