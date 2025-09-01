Check out the photos below.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 12 dramatic photos as the battle against the Langdale Moor blaze continues

By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:08 BST
Here is a selection of striking photos taken as fire services fight to contain the Langdale Moor fire, which has not stopped since August 11.

Fire Services from across the country have been involved with the fire, which has been burning for weeks. The smoke caused by the ongoing blaze has caused multiple road closures, including the A171 Scarborough to Whitby road.

Farmers, contractors and game keepers have all been crucial in the effort to tackle the blaze. Generous donations from the public have also helped both keep the volunteers and the fire services fed and watered while at the scene day and night.

We take a look at photos from the blaze, showing the devastation the fire has caused and the incredible emergency services hard at work on the front lines.

Bentham Fire Station on the way to the fire in the early hours.

1. Langdale Moor fire continues

Bentham Fire Station on the way to the fire in the early hours. Photo: Bentham Fire Station

Fire services from across the country are working together to contain the blaze.

2. Langdale Moor fire continues

Fire services from across the country are working together to contain the blaze. Photo: Thirsk Fire Station

The fire originally began on August 11.

3. Langdale Moor fire continues

The fire originally began on August 11. Photo: Thirsk Fire Station

Sections of scorched earth shows what the aftermath of the fire may look like.

4. Langdale Moor fire continues

Sections of scorched earth shows what the aftermath of the fire may look like. Photo: Thirsk Fire Station

