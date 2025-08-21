IN PICTURES: Desolate images of Langdale Moor fire which could blaze for two more weeks

The incident at Langdale Moor began on Monday August 11. It was declared a major incident on Wednesday, August 13, and NYFRS have now had a constant presence on scene for ten days.

Fire services from across the county have travelled miles to attend the scene, with Bentham, Cleveland and Humberside Fire Stations being some of the furthest.

Ben Illsley, Area Manager for NYFRS, said during a media briefing: “I'd like to take this opportunity to praise our brilliant crews, officers, control and support staff whose sustained effort and skill during our response to this incident has been incredible.

“Last Wednesday we had 19 appliances on scene. It has gradually scaled back with approximately five appliances at the scene during the day and three appliances overnight.

“The primary operations on scene are now damping down hot spots and preventing any further fire spread with containment from the perimeter.

“The current area involved in the fire is estimated as being between five and eight square kilometers. Throughout our response on scene, we've encountered the challenge of previously unexploded ordnance munitions, and over the last eight days approximately 16 munitions have gone off on the moor.

“One of our primary objectives throughout was to keep all our crews and partner agencies working safely on the scene. It has impacted some of the tactics we've been able to deploy, so whilst the fire has been contained, this is still a major incident for us. There will be smoke in the area for the next few days at least.

“Fire investigations have commenced on scene, but as of yet, no cause has been determined.

“There has been very limited fire spread over the last five days, but there is a massive amount of peatland in the middle of that area that is burning which remains very hot.

“We've been really supported throughout this incident by partner agencies such as the MOD, Forestry Commission, private contractors, gamekeepers and Yorkshire Water.

I can't thank the local farmers enough for their assistance. Their work ethic and can-do attitude has been pivotal in preventing further fire spread.

“They've been supporting operations by delivering water to the scene, putting slurry down, stamping the ground and cutting back potential further combustible raw materials.

“I anticipate we will have some form of response there for at least the next two weeks, but we're looking to scale it down gradually because we're acutely aware of fire cover to the rest of the county.

“The fire was named a major incident on Wednesday (August 13), which is a very frantic stage of the incident

“Firefighters were arriving to terrain that they're unfamiliar with, massive smoke plumes and difficult visibility. It was approximately 30 degrees that day, so they were working in very hot conditions.

“They were working up close and personal with the fire until we discovered the unexploded ordnance that went off on scene. There was very high fire front- flames that could get up to six feet tall.

“Daily updates will be provided on our website and through our social media. We are appreciative of all the support and patience from our local communities while we deal with the incident.

“Our advice to local residents and visitors is to avoid the immediate area if you can, and to keep windows and doors closed. Smoke plumes are reducing each day and outside of the immediate area near Fylingdales, the rest of the National Park and areas like Dalby forest remain open.

“For anyone attending our beautiful countryside in North Yorkshire, there does remain an extreme fire risk. So we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and avoid any disposable barbecues and discard any smoking materials anywhere in the area.” Visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/incident-update-langdale-moor-fire/ for further updates and more information.

