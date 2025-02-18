Jaguar completely destroyed by fire at Scarborough petrol station

By Louise French
Published 18th Feb 2025, 09:09 BST
The Jaguar was completely destroyed by the fire - Image: Steve NewloveThe Jaguar was completely destroyed by the fire - Image: Steve Newlove
The Jaguar was completely destroyed by the fire - Image: Steve Newlove
Firefighters were called to a fire which completely destroyed a vehicle at a Scarborough petrol station on Monday morning.

Crews from Scarborough Fire Station responded to the incident at the GEM petrol station on Main Street, East Ayton at 8.37am.

On arrival the vehicle was found to be well alight.

The fire also spread to some signage and an adjacent wall of a retail premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crew used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The vehicle was 100% fire damaged.

Scarborough man Steve Newlove captured an image of the fire damaged car, a Jaguar, which he shared on social media.

Mr Newlove said: “Not something you usually see when going to fill up with fuel at Ayton fuel station!

“Lass inside said it had pulled in for fuel, then it started to smoke, so they managed to move it here before it was engulfed in flames.

“Lucky.”

Related topics:JaguarScarboroughEast Ayton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice