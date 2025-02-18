Jaguar completely destroyed by fire at Scarborough petrol station

The Jaguar was completely destroyed by the fire - Image: Steve Newlove

Firefighters were called to a fire which completely destroyed a vehicle at a Scarborough petrol station on Monday morning.

Crews from Scarborough Fire Station responded to the incident at the GEM petrol station on Main Street, East Ayton at 8.37am.

On arrival the vehicle was found to be well alight.

The fire also spread to some signage and an adjacent wall of a retail premises.

Crew used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The vehicle was 100% fire damaged.

Scarborough man Steve Newlove captured an image of the fire damaged car, a Jaguar, which he shared on social media.

Mr Newlove said: “Not something you usually see when going to fill up with fuel at Ayton fuel station!

“Lass inside said it had pulled in for fuel, then it started to smoke, so they managed to move it here before it was engulfed in flames.

“Lucky.”