LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: 23 photos of the blaze as emergency services thank public for support

The fire is located close to RAF Fylingdales and has been ongoing since Monday, August 11. On Wednesday (August 13) a major incident was declared with neighbouring firefighters and resources from out of area called to assist as the fire spread to an area of around 5sq km.

Crews have travelled from areas as far away as Bedale, Bentham, Tadcaster, Helmsley and Humberside to assist the fire fighting efforts.

A spokesperson for NYFRS said: “We remain at the scene of the fire on Langdale Moor.

"We’ve got five fire engines and some special appliances there this morning. Our advice remains to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed as there may be smoke in the area.

“We also have one fire engine at the incident on the A171 near the Flask Inn. Crews were at the scene overnight and assisted by local farmers and game-keepers.

"Thank you again for the donations we received yesterday (August 14) and the continuing offers. We've had our own welfare arrangements in place throughout the incident and don't need any additional items at this time.

"We really do appreciate all the offers and support that you're giving to our teams who have been working tirelessly.”

The public have been donating provisions at the Goathland Volunteer Fire Station, to help the emergency services as they try to control the blaze.

A spokesperson for Goathland Volunteer Fire Station said: “Wow! What a great community spirit we have round here. I was expecting a handful of donations but they just kept coming!

“We filled the boot of the fire car and the Goathland relief crew have delivered the goodies to the welfare unit for the crews working up there and we’ve had another boot load full donated since.

“We have a welfare unit with water and food available at the incident but we know the crews working hard up there will be very grateful for some extra treats, energy boosts and cold drinks.

“They will also appreciate the support being shown locally and everyone trying to do what they can to help - whether that be local businesses, farmers or the community.

“We’ve had such an outstanding response with donations we have plenty of water and to keep us going over the weekend so don’t need anything else at the moment."

A second fire also started yesterday (August 14) near the Flask Inn on the North York Moors.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume has said: “North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and other nearby services have brought a second fire under control on A171 coastal road between Whitby and Scarborough near the Flask Inn last night.

“Coming on top of the Langdale Moor major incident this has placed further demands on the service. Speaking to a local firefighter I know how tough it has been. Thank you for your bravery, dedication and service.

“Farmers have been supporting firefighters to create firebreaks. In the multi-agency approach to controlling a major incident fire like the one near Fylingdales farmers are an important but overlooked part of the team. No-one knows the land like they do and their assistance is vital. Thank you!”

