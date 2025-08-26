LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Blaze reignites with intense smoke causing closures on A171

Taken from Aislaby village looking towards Anglo Mine headgear, Sneaton area, with Sleights below. Credit: Richard Randle.

Last night (August 25) the dangerous fire on Langdale Moor began to spread, which has generated a lot of smoke that has led to multiple on the A171.

Due to the amount of smoke in the area the following roads have been closed:

A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton – (C219 Sledgates to C77 Newlands Road)

B1416 Sneatonthorpe (Dean Hall Brow to A171)

Gowlands Lane, Cloughton (Harwood Dale Road to A171)

The fire, which has been ongoing since Monday, August 11, was declared a major incident on Wednesday, August 13.

The red glow of the blaze can be seen from afar. Credit: Richard Randle.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) have been in attendance throughout the past two weeks, with crews throughout North Yorkshire and beyond helping to tackle the blaze.

A NYFRS spokesperson said: “We continue to have a presence at the scene. The fire spread last night on Fylingdales Moor and there is a lot of smoke in the area.

"We would ask people affected by smoke to keep doors and windows closed.

“Crews and partner agencies continue hotspotting and working to prevent further fire spread by damping down areas.

The billowing smoke has caused multiple road closures. Credit: Richard Randle.

“To allow our teams to work safely please do avoid the area including the cycle tracks through Langdale Forest.

“If you’re visiting other areas of the countryside please follow wildfire prevention advice.”

This post will be updated when we receive further information. Visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/incident-update-langdale-moor-fire/ for futher advice.