LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Blaze reignites with intense smoke causing closures on A171
Due to the amount of smoke in the area the following roads have been closed:
- A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton – (C219 Sledgates to C77 Newlands Road)
- B1416 Sneatonthorpe (Dean Hall Brow to A171)
- Gowlands Lane, Cloughton (Harwood Dale Road to A171)
The fire, which has been ongoing since Monday, August 11, was declared a major incident on Wednesday, August 13.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) have been in attendance throughout the past two weeks, with crews throughout North Yorkshire and beyond helping to tackle the blaze.
A NYFRS spokesperson said: “We continue to have a presence at the scene. The fire spread last night on Fylingdales Moor and there is a lot of smoke in the area.
"We would ask people affected by smoke to keep doors and windows closed.
“Crews and partner agencies continue hotspotting and working to prevent further fire spread by damping down areas.
“To allow our teams to work safely please do avoid the area including the cycle tracks through Langdale Forest.
“If you’re visiting other areas of the countryside please follow wildfire prevention advice.”
This post will be updated when we receive further information. Visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/incident-update-langdale-moor-fire/ for futher advice.