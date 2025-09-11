LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Major incident status remains amid ongoing wildfire response

The fire has been ongoing since August 11.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) has issued an update about the wildfire taking place on the North Yorks Moors, and has expressed their thanks to all involved in the fight to dampen the blaze.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A NYFRS spokesperson said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to all partners and members of the public for their continued support throughout the ongoing wildfire incident. We especially thank local farmers, Game Keepers, the Ministry of Defence, the Local Resilience Forum, contractors and our communities for their cooperation, support and resilience.

“We also want to acknowledge the exceptional efforts of our own staff, we are immensely proud of their continued commitment, alongside those who have supported us from around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although elements of our response are transitioning toward Business As Usual (BAU), the wildfire remains formally declared a single agency major incident for NYFRS. This status, determined by our Strategic Leadership Team in consultation with Incident Commanders and Wildfire Tactical Advisors, reflects the complex and evolving nature of the situation and is based on critical operational factors.

Although the fire is under control, it is still classed as a major incident.

"Retaining the major incident designation enables the Service to mobilise resources dynamically and adapt tactics swiftly without formal escalation processes. This decision is based on risk, not resource availability and reflects the complexity, hazards and enduring environmental impacts of the incident.

“Special arrangements with contractors remain in place and we are working closely with landowners to clarify their responsibilities as we move toward de-escalation. Structured handovers to landowners are underway and our Internal Coordination Group holds daily incident and partner agency briefings, to monitor progress and guide the transition to BAU.

“While the fire is currently contained, it is not fully extinguished and we will remain at the scene for sometime. Deep-seated burning and excessive heat remain and shifts in wind direction can ignite unburnt vegetation within containment lines, leading to the continued flare-ups. This will result in the visible flame and smoke we’ve been updating you on, potentially causing temporary traffic disruption and concern in nearby communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite the establishment of significant fire breaks, the landscape remains highly vulnerable and the risk of re-ignition is a key factor in our maintenance of the Major Incident status. Key safety concerns persist, including the increased risk of unexploded munitions within the affected area, which the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum Recovery Group is working with MoD upon.

"This significantly impacts our firefighting tactics and crew safety and restricts access for partner agencies. The scale and terrain of the incident ground continue to present logistical challenges, limiting safe and effective firefighting operations. Nonetheless, we are effectively dealing with all flare ups and areas needing a response. An investigation into the cause of the fire is also underway.

“Public reassurance remains a priority for us, as our crews continue to operate under emergency response protocols and are ready to escalate operations if required. The weather conditions are being closely monitored and operational decisions are informed by expert advice and real-time intelligence.

"We remain committed to maintaining the welfare and health and safety of our crews throughout this incident. All personnel are adhering to strict safety protocols, including guidance around unexploded ordnance and terrain hazards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please continue to adhere to our safety notices and seek updates from official sources

“Once again, we thank everyone involved for your dedication, cooperation and support during this challenging period.”

A North Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “The 30mph restriction remains in place on sections of the A171 and B1416 but we have reduced the size of it to minimise disruption.

“It’s vital that people stick to the speed limit and do not overtake as the fire is still ongoing and emergency services are still working in the area. There may also be smoke reducing visibility, mud on the road from the ongoing work and our sweepers may be on the road cleaning this up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lay-bys will be closed, please keep moving and do not stop to look at the fire. Police are carrying out patrols in the area.

“We will remove the restriction as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience”

Visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/incident-update-langdale-moor-fire/ for more information.