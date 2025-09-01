LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Update September 1 1pm - additional explosion leads to reminder to keep away
The explosion took place within the previously reported area, and the incident area remains contained with 12 crews on site during the night.
A spokesperson for NYFRS said: “As expected, there were several flare ups. All within the contained areas and were dealt with through normal firefighting tactics.
“Please remember this will continue to occur over the coming weeks, but we will inform you of any incident escalation.
“We continue to monitor the area and and work continues with fire breaks on the moorlands whilst Forestry England create and maintain fire breaks on land, they manage at Sneaton and Langdale Forests.
“We expect there to be more smoke in and around, the Whitby area.
“Please follow public health advice and keep your doors and windows closed.”
Roads around the incident remain closed including the A171 Scarborough to Whitby Road.
The latest information can be found at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/north-yorkshire-local-resilience-forum/north-yorkshire-local-resilience-forum-news/langdale-area-wildfire