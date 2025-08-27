LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Wednesday August 27 1.30pm - A171 Whitby to Scarborough Road remains closed

The Langdale Moor fire has continued to burn overnight as farmers and firefighters battle to get the blaze under control.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest information from North Yorkshire fire and rescue service – issued at 8.30am on Wednesday morning reads:

Crews remained at the scene overnight and this morning. We have 7 appliances at the scene this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews and partners are working hard to try to stop the fire spreading and have been liaising with residents in the areas affected by the fire. Some areas were evacuated including the Grouse Hill Caravan Park yesterday afternoon/evening. No property has been involved in the fire at this point.

Road closures are in place due to smoke billowing across the road

Due to the large amount of smoke in the area some roads remain closed.

Please do not ignore the road closed signs.

If you are affected by smoke please keep your doors and windows closed. North Yorkshire Council is managing road closures in the area. The latest update from them was issued at 8.50am on Wednesday:

The following roads are currently closed due to the wildfire at Langdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have been asked not to drive past the road closure signs

• A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton - (C219 Sledgates to C77 Newlands Road)

• A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm, Hawsker

• B1416 Sneatonthorpe (Dean Hall Brow to A171)

• C78 Public House to Ruskin Lodge, Harwood Dale

• C206 Gowland Lane, Cloughton

• C224 Moorgate, Littlebeck (A169 to U2335 Lousy Hill Lane)

• U2335 Lousy Hill Lane, Littlebeck

• U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe

• U2349 Road from High Normanby to Whitby to Scarborough Road, Hign Normanby

• C78 Gainforth Wath Road, Staintondale

• C85 Bridge Home Lane to Evan Howe Pond, Fylingthorpe

• C219 Sled Gates to Latter Gate Hills, Fylingthorpe

• U2413 Stoupe Brow to Stoup Bank Farm, Fylingdales Moor, Junction Cinder Track

• C85 Bridge Home Lane to Low Farm, Fylingthorpe, Junction Cinder Track

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• C70 Helworth Road, Harwood Dale (Juntion A171 Helworth Road to Gowland Lane)

These closures are in place due to heavy smoke.

Please avoid this small part of North Yorkshire.

See advice for smoke-affected areas at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/.../community-risks-wildfire

The AA’s Traffic information page shows that these road closures remain in place as of 2:30pm on Wednesday afternoon (August 27). You can find the latest information from the AA at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news

Arriva North East said on X at 8.44am: Due to ongoing Moors fire, The A171 between Whitby and Scarborough is still closed. X93 and X94 are diverted via A169 to Pickering. This is a long diversion causing long delays. we are unable to serve any bus stops between these points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Group Practice also released an update on its Facebook page

Due to the fires, we have made the decision to close Robin Hoods Bay surgery.

If you need to pick up a prescription urgently, there will be a member of staff at Robin Hoods Bay surgery all morning, however we do not have a doctor down there.

Once we have updates from the police and fire services in the morning we may be able to open and we will post any updates on our page.

North Yorkshire Council has been contacted for the latest information and a further update will be released as we get it.