Man, 70, dies after collision on Scarborough's East Pier
A 70-year-old local man who was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Scarborough’s East Pier on May 8 has died.
The man had been in a critical condition in hospital since being recovered from the sea in a rescue operation involving the coastguard, lifeboat, fire and rescue, ambulance and the police.
The white Mini Cooper car he was driving left the pier, overturned, and became submerged in the water.
He passed away on Monday (May 12) evening in the presence of his family.
He is not being named at this time.
Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, or anyone with relevant video footage, are urged to email [email protected] and [email protected] quoting reference number 12250082218.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.