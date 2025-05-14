Man, 70, dies after collision on Scarborough's East Pier

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to North Yorkshire Police, or anyone with relevant video footage, are urged to contact them quoting reference number 12250082218

A 70-year-old local man who was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Scarborough’s East Pier on May 8 has died.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man had been in a critical condition in hospital since being recovered from the sea in a rescue operation involving the coastguard, lifeboat, fire and rescue, ambulance and the police.

The white Mini Cooper car he was driving left the pier, overturned, and became submerged in the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He passed away on Monday (May 12) evening in the presence of his family.

He is not being named at this time.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, or anyone with relevant video footage, are urged to email [email protected] and [email protected] quoting reference number 12250082218.