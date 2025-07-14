Man arrested as police seek taxi driver and other key witnesses to alleged sex attack in Whitby area

Detectives investigating an allegation of sexual touching in the Whitby area are appealing for key witnesses to come forward.

The incident involved a man in his 60s and a woman aged in her 50s who left the Whitby Way public house and walked to Broadings Farm Caravan Site on Guisborough Road, possibly via Bagdale.

Police are appealing to for a number of key witnesses to come forward including:

- members of the public who asked if the woman was okay: It is believed that the woman may have been sitting on the grass verge at some point along the route they took and at least two parties stopped to ask if she was all right.

- a taxi driver who was driving a white taxi and dropped passengers off at Broadings Farm at around half past midnight on Sunday July 6

- anyone who was in the Whitby Way pub on the night of Saturday July 5 and saw the couple leave the pub at around 11.30pm and their walk to Broadings Farm on the A171, believed to have been via Bagdale.

Both parties were wearing jeans and the man was wearing a short sleeved polo shirt.

The taxi driver, the people who stopped to help and anyone else with any information that could assist the police investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident 12250123178.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Ref 12250123178.