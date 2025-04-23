Man dies after single-vehicle crash on the B1249 in East Yorkshire

Anyone travelling in the area between 8.05pm and 8.25pm, who may have witnessed the vehicle enter the field or has dashcam footage, should contact Humberside Police.

Humberside Police are appealing for information following a single-vehicle collision that occurred on April 21.

At around 8.25pm, Humberside Police received a report from a member of the public saying they had seen a car in a field on the B1249 Driffield Road whilst driving past.

Officers were deployed, however, initially could not locate a vehicle.

A further deployment was made later in the evening, and a black Peugeot 207 was found behind a hedge row just after 11pm near to the junction of York Road.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency services.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

Humberside Police are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in the area between 8.05pm and 8.25pm, who may have witnessed the vehicle enter the field or has dashcam footage, to contact them on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 413 of 21 April.

A voluntary referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to understand the full circumstances of the incident.