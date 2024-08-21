Man reported missing from West Yorkshire home 'could be heading towards Bridlington'

By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Aug 2024, 09:52 BST
A man who has gone missing from his home may be travelling towards Bridlington.

Humberside Police is assisting West Yorkshire Police to gather information about Peter Woolner, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

Peter, 73, was last seen at his home address in Normanton on Tuesday August 20.

Enquiries suggest he may have travelled from York towards Bridlington.

Missing man Peter Woolner may be heading towards or in Bridlington.Missing man Peter Woolner may be heading towards or in Bridlington.
There are concerns for the welfare of Peter, who is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing brown leather shoes, black jeans and a black coat.

If you can assist officers in locating Peter, please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 760 of August 20.

