Man walking dog dies following collision on A64 near Scarborough
It happened near the Merry Lees Caravan Park between the Staxton (A1039) roundabout and the Seamer (B1261) roundabout and involved a black Peugeot 208 car and a man who is believed to have been walking a dog.
A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, the 67-year-old man died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported. The dog is unharmed.
“The driver of the Peugeot, a woman aged in her 20s from Bridlington, is assisting officers with their investigation.
“The route was closed to traffic in both directions while the emergency services worked at the scene. It reopened at 2.30pm.
“Please come forward if you witnessed the incident, have relevant dashcam footage, or possibly saw a man walking a dog nearby before it happened.
“If you can help in any way, email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101.
“Quote reference number 12250193438 when providing details.”