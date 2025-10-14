Motorcycle collision in Malton causes police to launch appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Oct 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 16:54 BST
The incident happened in Malton at around 11:30am on October 12.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a minor injury collision in Malton.

The incident occurred on Barugh Lane, Great Barugh, Malton, close to the Willow Garth Caravan site.

It happened at around 11.30am on Sunday (October 12) and involved dark-grey Ford Transit Connect and blue BMW motorcycle.

A police spokesperson said: “The man riding the motorcycle, who is aged in his 50s, sustained minor injuries.

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the incident, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the incident, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Davey.

“Quote reference 12250193132 when passing on information.”

