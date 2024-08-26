Motorcyclist in critical condition after A169 Whitby to Pickering road accident

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious injury collision on the A169 near Saltersgate Bank.

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious injury collision on the A169 near Saltersgate Bank, on Sunday August 25.

The incident, which happened at around 2.50pm, involved a black Peugeot 2008 SUV and two grey motorcycles – a Yamaha Tracer and a Kawasaki KLE – travelling northbound towards RAF Fylingdales, and a red Suzuki Celerio car travelling southbound.

One of the motorcyclists, a man aged in his 30s from the Selby area, was taken to James Cook University Hospital where police say he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed until 10pm while emergency services responded and to allow for Forensic Collision Investigations to take place.

Police ask that members of the public do not speculate on the circumstances of the collision as this may affect court proceedings in due course and thank members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene.

Anyone that may have seen any of the vehicles prior to the incident, witnesses to the collision itself or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Jack Dodsworth.

Please quote reference number 12240154688 when providing details.