North York Moors National Park on fire alert after dry and windy weather

A fire alert has been issued for the North York Moors.

Recent dry and windy conditions on the moors have forced the National Park Authority to announce the alert.

While it may feel as though 2024 has seen plentiful rainfall, data shows that heather and other vegetation has become extremely dry.

With no significant rain forecast, and windy conditions resulting in further moisture loss from foliage and soil, staff from the authority have been putting up fire risk warning signs across the park.

Fire risk signs have been put up across the North York Moors National Park.

The signs tell people how to reduce the risk of wildfire and will remain in place until the risk passes.

Instructions

No fires or BBQs – a blowing spark could lead to disaster.

Do not litter – carefully dispose of cigarettes, matches and glass bottles and do not throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

Call 999 if you see a fire or witness suspicious activity.

The National Park's rangers are keen to stress that while the area can still be enjoyed safely, extra caution is required.Ben Jackson, who manages the ranger service in the south of the national park, said: “The term wildfire might lead people to think that these events are spontaneous natural disasters, but the initial spark is nearly always due to human behaviour.

"Moorland and woodland fires are extremely dangerous and can spread very quickly, particularly in windy conditions.

"A wildfire in the park could be catastrophic for our wildlife and habitats, not to mention a serious danger to people.”

If people see a fire, they should report it quickly to the fire service by dialling 999.