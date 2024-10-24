North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service advise how to stay safe this Bonfire Night

By Claudia Bowes
Published 24th Oct 2024, 12:26 BST
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued advice regarding home firework displays, as bonfire night fast approaches.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued advice for Scarborough and Whitby residents to take care as Bonfire Night approaches

Bonfire night is only a few weeks away and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have asked that people go to an organised display wherever possible. However, those planning a home display should follow the following safety tips:

• Plan your display to make it safe and enjoyable

• Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

• Read and follow the instructions on each firework

• Light the firework at arm’s length, with a taper and stand well back

• Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

• Never return to a firework once it has been lit

• Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

• Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

• Sparklers are not toys and should never be given to children under the age of 5

• Make sure to wear gloves if you’re handling sparklers.

Visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/details-of-local-bonfire-and-firework-displays/ for a list of organised bonfire and firework displays located across North Yorkshire.

