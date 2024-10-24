North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service advise how to stay safe this Bonfire Night
Bonfire night is only a few weeks away and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have asked that people go to an organised display wherever possible. However, those planning a home display should follow the following safety tips:
• Plan your display to make it safe and enjoyable
• Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time
• Read and follow the instructions on each firework
• Light the firework at arm’s length, with a taper and stand well back
• Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks
• Never return to a firework once it has been lit
• Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them
• Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators
• Sparklers are not toys and should never be given to children under the age of 5
• Make sure to wear gloves if you’re handling sparklers.
Visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/details-of-local-bonfire-and-firework-displays/ for a list of organised bonfire and firework displays located across North Yorkshire.
