North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attend two fires in Scarborough and Whitby

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended two incidents that took place in Scarborough and Whitby.

The first incident occurred at 2:56pm yesterday (August 18) at Holme Hill, Eastfield. Crews from Scarborough and Filey responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to release one casualty and transferred them from the vehicle into the care of ambulance crews.

The team in attendance then made the vehicles safe and left the incident in the hands of the police and ambulance crews. The second incident occurred at 6:14am this morning (August 19) on Larpool Lane, Whitby Crews attended following report of a fire within a commercial building. The fire was confirmed and was caused by an electrical appliance. It was extinguished using one hose reel jet and crews cleared smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan, then gave advice to the people at the scene.