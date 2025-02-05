North Yorkshire Police appeal after 70-year-old woman struck by car on Scarborough crossing

Police are appealing for a witnesses following an accident where a 70-year-old woman was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Scarborough.

Officers were contacted at 9.16am this morning (Feb 5) reporting that the woman had been struck on the pedestrian crossing from Falsgrave Road into Sainsbury’s, resulting in vehicular access to the store being closed.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, especially anyone who may have dash-cam or cycle-cam footage of the incident.

The vehicle involved was a black Nissan X-Trail.

Ambulance attended and took the woman to Scarborough Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

The road was closed/restricted for a short time to allow the investigation.

If you have information or any footage which will help with the investigation, please email [email protected]

Alternatively, you can call 101, selecting option two and asking for Alyssa Upton.

Please quote reference 12250022041 when calling.