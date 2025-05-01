North Yorkshire Police appeal after 75-year-old man dies in collision near Malton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 75-year-old man has died following a road collision in Ryedale.

The fatal collision on the road between Coulton and Yearsley, west of Malton, involved a red Triumph motorcycle at about 3.40pm yesterday (April 30) and the rider from Driffield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Prior to the collision the red Triumph was heading towards Hovingham, in company with a blue Aprilia motorcycle which stopped at the scene.

If you saw the motorcycles prior to the collision, or witnessed the collision itself and have not yet spoken to police, please contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision who has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.

Please email [email protected] or phone 101 and ask for DC 918 Ed Drake - quote reference 12250076547.