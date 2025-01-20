North Yorkshire Police appeal as LandRover stolen from village near Helmsley

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:05 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses or CCTV after a Land Rover was stolen from the village of Harome, near Helmsley.

The vehicle was later located fire damaged on the outskirts of Welburn, near Kirkbymoorside.

The black LandRover Freelander was stolen from near to the church in Harome at around 10.30pm on Saturday January 18.

The registration number is YY05 JUK.

A LandRover Freelander was taken from Harome, near Helmsley.A LandRover Freelander was taken from Harome, near Helmsley.
If you have information, please email [email protected] or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1608.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250011028 when passing on information.

