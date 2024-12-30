North Yorkshire Police appeal for footage after Christmas Day collision in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a Christmas Day collision on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at around 5.25pm on Wednesday December 25 and involved a black Peugeot 407 which was driven out of a junction opposite Mount Park Road into a lamp-post on the opposite side of the road.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and also assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital and has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a Christmas Day collision on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough.

The road was closed for a short period of time while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle involved to be recovered.

Police said: “We are aware of footage of the crash being circulated on local Facebook sites and are appealing for the owners of this footage to come forward.

“We’re also appealing for any eyewitnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Jessica Roebuck. Please quote reference 12240235075 when passing on information.