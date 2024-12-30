North Yorkshire Police appeal for footage after Christmas Day collision in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:59 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a Christmas Day collision on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough.

It happened at around 5.25pm on Wednesday December 25 and involved a black Peugeot 407 which was driven out of a junction opposite Mount Park Road into a lamp-post on the opposite side of the road.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and also assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken to hospital and has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage following a Christmas Day collision on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough.

The road was closed for a short period of time while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle involved to be recovered.

Police said: “We are aware of footage of the crash being circulated on local Facebook sites and are appealing for the owners of this footage to come forward.

“We’re also appealing for any eyewitnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Please email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Jessica Roebuck. Please quote reference 12240235075 when passing on information.

