North Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Malton teenager

By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Jan 2025, 14:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find a missing Malton teenager.

Robert, who is 16 years old, was last seen at a family member’s address in the Norton area of Malton at 2pm on Monday January 6.

Robert was last seen wearing a black Hoodrich coat, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms with grey and black trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to find Robert but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

An urgent appeal has been launched to find missing Malton teenager Bobby.An urgent appeal has been launched to find missing Malton teenager Bobby.
An urgent appeal has been launched to find missing Malton teenager Bobby.

Police say Robert is known to frequent in the York and Selby areas so may have travelled here.

Anyone who has seen him or has information that could assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12250003473 when passing information.

Related topics:MaltonNorth Yorkshire PoliceNortonNikeYork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice