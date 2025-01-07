North Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Malton teenager
Robert, who is 16 years old, was last seen at a family member’s address in the Norton area of Malton at 2pm on Monday January 6.
Robert was last seen wearing a black Hoodrich coat, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms with grey and black trainers.
Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to find Robert but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Police say Robert is known to frequent in the York and Selby areas so may have travelled here.
Anyone who has seen him or has information that could assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.
Please quote reference number 12250003473 when passing information.
