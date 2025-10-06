'Not your average call-out' - Whitby lifeboat crew called to rescue trapped bird

Whitby lifeboat crew members were asked to assist with a different type of call-out – a sea bird in distress.

The crew were tasked by Humber Coastguard after a concerned member of the public rang in, and was considering descending the steps into Whitby harbour to rescue the bird.

The bird, a Turnstone, was caught with fishing wire around its neck and wings.

It was hanging from metal steps leading down from the pier into the water.

Concerned that a member of public may get into difficulty trying to rescue the bird, the crew launched their inshore lifeboat.

They located the trapped bird and crew member Andy Brighton climbed the steps to cut it free.

The crew then returned to station with the animal, which was wrapped in wire.

On the short journey back to station they managed to detangle most of the line from around its neck and wing.

Helm on the shout, Jonathan Marr, said: “It wasn't your average call-out, but with it being so close to the station and the risk of the public attempting a rescue, we decided that the best course of action was to free the bird.

"We hope that is makes a speedy recovery and can be returned to the wild very soon.

"We would urge anyone that sees an animal in difficulty on the coastline to not attempt to rescue it if that means putting themselves at risk.”