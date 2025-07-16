One taken to hospital following Whitby flat fire
Fire crews from Whitby and Lythe were called to attend the property shortly after 4.38am this morning (July 16) following reports of alarms sounding and smoke in the building.
Upon arrival crews donned breathing apparatus to investigate and found a fire that had been smouldering in a flat.
The fire originated in the kitchen due to a pan left on the hob.
The fire caused 100% fire damage to pan and contents and caused smoke damage to property.
The crew led a casualty to safety and provided first aid until arrival of ambulance crew who transported them to hospital for further treatment.
The crews used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation to ensure the fire was extinguished and the smoke cleared.
