Person becomes 'stuck' while climbing cliffs with a pickaxe at Robin Hood's Bay

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team was called to help four people who found themselves in challenging circumstances last week.

In the first call of the week, the team was called to help locate a person reported missing during the Lyke Wake Walk in the Simon Howe / Eller Beck area. The team located the missing person, who was tired and exhausted but otherwise well. They where checked over then collected by family. 14 members of the team were engaged in the search for 2hrs 30min.

The team was subsequently called to Robin Hoods Bay to assist a person who had become stuck while climbing the sea cliffs with a 'pickaxe'. This was passed to the coastguard who located the person.

In the third call of the week, the team was involved in the multi-agency rescue of a person that had fallen from a path near Scarborough Castle. 12 team members were engaged in the rescue for 1hr 30mins.

Finally, the team was called to assist a person that had collapsed following a medical incident in a field near Scarborough while walking their dog. A rescue stretcher was used to transfer the patient across fields to an awaiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital. 11 members of the team were involved for 1hr 32mins.