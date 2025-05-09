A John Deere Star Fire GPS receiver was stolen from a tractor while it was stored in a covered barn.

Humberside Police Rural Task Force officers have issued a warning to the area’s farmers following a GPS receiver theft near Driffield.

Between 8.30pm on May 8 and 5am on May 9, a John Deere Star Fire GPS receiver was stolen from a tractor while it was stored in a covered barn.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the vicinity of Driffield during these hours please contact police on 101 quoting 25*63014

"We have received previous reports of similar Tractor GPS receiver and screen thefts in the Etton area of East Yorkshire.”

Police officers have also reminded farmers to review their security measures and to keep their properties/equipment safe.

Tips include:

Tractor GPS Screens

• Remove screens when not in use – ensure they are left in a safe and secure location.

• Mark screens using Forensic Marking and use the provided stickers to advertise forensic marking is in use

• Record serial numbers

Tractor GPS Receivers

• If not in use, disconnect, remove and secure in a safe location

• Remove from roof if not in use and tractor is being used on road – this will prevent advertising the fact you have a receiver.

• Ensure the software is up to date, and marked with security warning stickers

• Consider securing the tractor in a locked alarmed shed

• Record serial numbers

The spokesperson continued: “Please also make sure your device is properly insured as it may need to be a separate item on your insurance, especially once removed from machinery.

"We would also advise people to consider installing CCTV, intruder alarms, security lighting and boundary security (entrance gates/fencing) around your property to provide formal surveillance and target harden the most vulnerable areas.

“We cannot physically be everywhere at the same time and our communities are our eyes and ears in the countryside.

"They know when something they see isn’t right – we want them to call us about any suspicious activity they see.”