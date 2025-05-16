Police appeal for witnesses after fail-to-stop collision in Whitby results in hospitalised cyclist

The incident occurred at about 9.05pm on Saturday May 10, and involved a male cyclist being hit by a white VW 4X4 vehicle. Photo: NYP.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help their investigation into a fail-to-stop collision in Whitby.

The police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A171, near New Bridge, in Whitby.

The incident occurred at about 9.05pm on Saturday May 10, and involved a male cyclist being hit by a white VW 4X4 vehicle.

They were both heading west, on to the bridge, at the time of the collision. The cyclist was taken to hospital, after losing consciousness and suffering a hairline fracture to his shoulder. He is now recovering at home.

The car involved failed to stop at the scene of the collision, and North Yorkshire Police are looking to identify it, and its driver. Any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the 4x4 prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, should contact North Yorkshire Police.

Email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC 1142 Upton. Quote reference 12250086499 when passing on information.