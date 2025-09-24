Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after fail to stop collision in Ryedale

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Sep 2025, 17:26 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fail to stop collision in Ryedale.

It happened on Main street, Scagglethorpe, near Malton, at around 6.15am on September 22 and involved a HGV travelling through the village, hitting a parked blue vehicle, causing substantial damage.

Although CCTV has been obtained, police are currently unable to identify the vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The footage shows a car following the HGV and police are urging them to make contact with us to help with our enquires.

North Yorkshire Police are probing a fail to stop collision in Scagglethorpe, near Malton.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police are probing a fail to stop collision in Scagglethorpe, near Malton.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 000319.

Please quote reference 12250179272 when passing on information.

Related topics:PoliceHGVRyedaleMaltonCCTVNorth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice