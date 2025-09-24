Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after fail to stop collision in Ryedale

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fail to stop collision in Ryedale.

It happened on Main street, Scagglethorpe, near Malton, at around 6.15am on September 22 and involved a HGV travelling through the village, hitting a parked blue vehicle, causing substantial damage.

Although CCTV has been obtained, police are currently unable to identify the vehicle.

The footage shows a car following the HGV and police are urging them to make contact with us to help with our enquires.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 000319.

Please quote reference 12250179272 when passing on information.