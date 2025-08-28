The road traffic collision is thought to have happened on the Nine Dykes Road and Thwing Road crossroads junction on the B1253 near to Rudston.

Humberside Police are appealing for information after reports of a road traffic collision on Burton Road in Rudston, at around 8pm last night (August 27).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported a red Suzuki Swift, and a blue Hyundai Tucson collided on the Nine Dykes Road and Thwing Road crossroads junction on the B1253 near to Rudston.

“Emergency services attended, and the passenger of the red Suzuki Swift, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment to life changing injuries where she remains at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One driver, an 85-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries, and the second driver, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“If anyone witnessed the collision, has any information or dashcam footage that may assist officers with their ongoing enquiries please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 481 of August 27.”