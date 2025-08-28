Police appeal: Road traffic collision near Rudston hospitalises three people
A police spokesperson said: “It is reported a red Suzuki Swift, and a blue Hyundai Tucson collided on the Nine Dykes Road and Thwing Road crossroads junction on the B1253 near to Rudston.
“Emergency services attended, and the passenger of the red Suzuki Swift, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment to life changing injuries where she remains at this time.
“One driver, an 85-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries, and the second driver, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
“If anyone witnessed the collision, has any information or dashcam footage that may assist officers with their ongoing enquiries please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 481 of August 27.”