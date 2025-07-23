Police called out after sudden death of man near Scarborough's Spa Bridge

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 16:32 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 16:37 BST
North Yorkshire Police were called to the sudden death of a man near to Scarborough’s Spa Bridge this morning (July 23).

Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

The incident happened at 5.30am.

A cordon was put in place while police were on site and the public asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad time.”

Related topics:PoliceScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice