Police called out after sudden death of man near Scarborough's Spa Bridge

North Yorkshire Police were called to the sudden death of a man near to Scarborough’s Spa Bridge this morning (July 23).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

The incident happened at 5.30am.

A cordon was put in place while police were on site and the public asked to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad time.”