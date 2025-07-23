Police called out after sudden death of man near Scarborough's Spa Bridge
North Yorkshire Police were called to the sudden death of a man near to Scarborough’s Spa Bridge this morning (July 23).
Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.
The incident happened at 5.30am.
A cordon was put in place while police were on site and the public asked to avoid the area.
A police spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad time.”
