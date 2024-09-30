Police in Malton release CCTV image of woman after theft from Boyes on Finkle Street

By Louise French
Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:16 BST
Police in North Yorkshire have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they need to speak to following a theft in Malton.

It happened at the Boyes store on Finkle Street on August 8.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sean Edgar.

Quote reference number 12240143615 when passing on any information.

