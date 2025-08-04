Police in Scarborough search for owner of lost shopping trolley

This bag was left in Candy Corner on Westborough in Scarborough on July 30.

North Yorkshire Police are hoping to return a shopping trolley to its original owner.

A police spokesperson said:”We would like to get the contents back to the owner.

“This bag was left in Candy Corner on Westborough in Scarborough last Wednesday (July 30.)

"It has been handed in at Scarborough Police Station.

“If this is yours, please visit the Police Station before Sunday August 10. We are open 8am - 8pm daily. After this date, it will be disposed if the owner cannot be traced.

“Please bring ID and be able to describe the contents and quote reference 12250144184.”