Police investigating following burglary on Oriel Bank in Scarborough
Police in Scarborough are investigating following a burglary which took place between 9am and 4.30pm on Tuesday (April 15).
The offender(s) gained entry to the property by kicking at a panel on the side door.
As the investigation commences, officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact them.
They are also appealing for anyone who may have doorbell cameras, dash cameras or CCTV in the area, to check their footage to see if anything has been captured.
Anyone who can help help is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, selection option 2 and ask for PC Leanne Sheridan.
Quote reference number 12250066913.
