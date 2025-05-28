Police investigating unexplained deaths of two men in Scarborough

A police cordon remains in place at the scene

Emergency services are working at two adjoining properties in Gatesgarth Close in Scarborough following the unexplained deaths of two men in separate homes.

On Monday May 26, police were called to the sudden death of a 69-year-old man at his home in Gatesgarth Close.

Officers became concerned as the death followed a similar incident on May 21 when emergency services were called to the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.

At this stage it is not known how the men died and both deaths are being treated as unexplained at this time.

Gatesgarth Close where the deaths occurred - Picture: Richard Ponter

As emergency services work to establish the circumstances and the cause of their deaths, and as a precautionary measure, two adjoining properties have been evacuated and the residents are being provided with alternative accommodation.

A scene guard and cordon remain in place while a full search and examination of the scene is carried out along with tests to determine the presence of any environmental factors that may have contributed to their deaths.

Tests are also due to be carried out to help determine the cause of their deaths.

A police spokesperson said: “North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and police officers are carrying out a specialist search of the property and members of the public may see officers in full protective clothing and specialist equipment at the scene. This is a precautionary measure until we know more about how the men died.

Police are investigating the unexplained deaths of two men in Gatesgarth Close, Scarborough - Picture: Richard Ponter

“We do not believe there are any risks to the wider community at this time. The occupants of the homes in close proximity to the deceased’s homes remain in alternative accommodation as a precaution while we work to establish how the men died.

“Our thoughts remain with the men’s families who are being supported by specially trained officers at this sad time.”