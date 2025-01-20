Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family members of a missing Scarborough man have thanked people for their support - and made a heartfelt plea for information to help find him.

Les Davis, 85, is 5ft 4ins tall, of small build, with short white/grey hair. He often wears a baseball cap.

A CCTV camera recorded Les leaving his home in the Dean Road area of Scarborough on the morning of Thursday December 19.

He has not been seen since.

Missing Scarborough 85-year-old Les Davis.

It's not believed he had a phone with him, and he hasn't accessed his bank account.

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to search for him.

Extensive searches and widespread CCTV checks have been carried out, and leaflets and posters distributed in key locations.

Officers are particularly appealing for residents and businesses in Scarborough to check any CCTV systems, video doorbells and dashcams - particularly early in the morning on December 19.

CCTV camera records Les leaving his home in the Dean Road area of Scarborough on December 19.

In a statement, Les' family said: "It's been a month since Les was last seen - this has been an extremely difficult time for us, and we miss him dearly.

"We're so grateful for the support we've received from the community in Scarborough, and would like to thank everyone who's been involved in the ongoing search.

"It means so much to us.

"We would just ask that once again, you check your video doorbells, CCTV cameras and dashcams.

"It's possible that you have information on there that could bring us the answers we so desperately need.”

Insp Craig Regan, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Our enquiries will continue for as long as it takes.

"We've had a positive response to our appeals for information about Les, and continue to urge people to get in touch with information.

"I'd like to reiterate our plea to people in Scarborough: were you out early in the morning on Thursday December 19?

"Particularly if you were in the area around the William Street Coach Park, or along Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive, you may have important information that could help.

"In addition, if you have a CCTV or video doorbell system, or a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, please review any footage taken in Scarborough on the morning of December 19.

"Any sighting of Les could provide crucial information."

If you have captured any footage that might show Les, please get in touch with police straight away.

Please also call them with any sightings or other information that could assist the search.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-21122024-0152.