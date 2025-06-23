Police launch witness appeal after woman verbally abused in Ruswarp, near Whitby

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a woman was verbally abused in Ruswarp.

Police are appealing for information about an incident that occurred on the village’s High Street at approximately 10am on Tuesday June 17.

They say the driver of a white Ford Transit Tipper, registration AE59 HFL, verbally abused and acted aggressively toward a female motorist.

He drove alongside her in stationary traffic to do so, causing her to feel alarmed and distressed.

The woman’s two young children were also in the vehicle at the time.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information or dashcam footage that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Andrew Haythorne, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250112573 when passing on information.