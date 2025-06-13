Police release CCTV image after alleged Scarborough shop theft and assault

By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 11:53 BST

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to following an assault and theft in Scarborough.

The incident happened on May 30 at around 9.30pm a theft and assault at Card and Candy newsagents.

Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Police have issued this CCTV of a man they want to speak to following an assault and theft in Scarborough.placeholder image
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 319, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250097517 when passing on information.

