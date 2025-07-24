Police search for missing 73-year-old Bridlington man last seen near Scarborough Hospital
Humberside Police have launched an appeal to locate a missing Bridlington man, who was last seen in the area of Scarborough Hospital.
According to the police, Douglas, 73, was last seen yesterday (July 23). He was seen around 9.30am in area of Scarborough Hospital, but may have travelled to Bridlington.
A police spokesperson said: “Douglas is described as white male with short grey hair and approximately 5ft 10” tall. He was wearing baggy blue jeans, a beige jumper and brown shoes.
"If you see him or have any information, please call 101 and quote log 319 from 23/07/2025.”
