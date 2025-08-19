Police search for missing vulnerable man who has travelled to Scarborough

Cleveland Police are looking for Eric Hughes, 62, who is thought to have travelled from Redcar, to Whitby and to Scarborough.

A police appeal was launched earlier today (August 19), when it was suspected that Eric had travelled to Whitby. It is now thought by police that Eric has made his way to Scarborough, possibly on public transport.

A police spokesperson said: “We believe Eric has now travelled to Scarborough and would ask local people and visitors to the town to keep an eye out for him and contact Cleveland Police on 101 as soon as possible if they spot him.

"Eric is vulnerable and we need to ensure he is safe and well. “Eric is described as being of medium build, around 5’8” tall with greying hair and some front teeth missing. He walks with a limp and is believed to be wearing grey joggers and a blue coat with a hood. “Eric may be using buses to travel around. “If you have seen Eric or know where he is at the moment, contact Cleveland Police ASAP on the 101 number quoting ref 157355.