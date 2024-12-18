Police trying to trace family members of 81-year-old Scarborough man Alan Poppleton
North Yorkshire Police are trying to seek family members of Alan Poppleton, from Scarborough, who has sadly died aged 81.
They say there are no suspicious circumstances.
Police want to trace his next of kin so they can update them.
Please contact [email protected] if you can assist.
