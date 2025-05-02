Pony rescued from River Rye by Malton fire crews
Crews from Malton Fire Station were mobilised to reports of a pony trapped in the River Rye near Nunnington Bridge on Thursday (May 1).
The pony, named Mags, was discovered by her owner early on Thursday morning and called the fire service for assistance at 7.57am.
Mags is believed to have fallen into the river the previous evening and was unable to climb out on her own.
Malton Fire Station, which specialises in animal rescue, responded promptly.
Working alongside a local vet and using a farmer’s telehandler, crews were able to successfully rescue Mags shortly before 10am using specialised water rescue equipment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.