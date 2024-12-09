Residents and businesses evacuated as police called to 'suspicious device' found on beach in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police were called to Whitby yesterday (Sun Dec 8) following reports of a suspicious device found on the beach.

Officers were called at around 3.25pm and put a cordon in place while people in some nearby properties in the Church Street area were advised to vacate temporarily as a precaution.

Ministry of Defence munitions experts assessed the device and confirmed it was not an explosive and there was no risk to safety.

The cordon was lifted after around 90 minutes.