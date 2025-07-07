ROAD CLOSURE: Part of A171 Whitby to Middlesbrough shut due to traffic collision

Part of the A171 between Whitby to Middlesbrough is closed today (July 7).

Part of the A171 between Whitby to Middlesbrough, in the Scaling Dam area, is closed today (July 7) after a road traffic collision.

North Yorkshire police are currently attending a road traffic collision on the A171 at Scaling Dam by the filling station.

They have advised that the road is currently closed due to the collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time and to prepare for delays if travelling near the area.

This post will be updated when we receive further information