ROAD CLOSURE: Part of A171 Whitby to Middlesbrough shut due to traffic collision

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:53 BST
Part of the A171 between Whitby to Middlesbrough is closed today (July 7).placeholder image
Part of the A171 between Whitby to Middlesbrough is closed today (July 7).
Part of the A171 between Whitby to Middlesbrough, in the Scaling Dam area, is closed today (July 7) after a road traffic collision.

North Yorkshire police are currently attending a road traffic collision on the A171 at Scaling Dam by the filling station.

They have advised that the road is currently closed due to the collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time and to prepare for delays if travelling near the area.

This post will be updated when we receive further information

Related topics:MiddlesbroughWhitbyNorth YorkshireMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice