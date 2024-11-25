SANDSEND: Two people rescued from beach by Coastguard helicopter during Storm Bert
The pair had become cut off by the incoming tide at Deepgrove Wyke, around one mile from Sandsend.
Staithes Coastguard were tasked alongside Whitby Coastguard and Ravenscar Coastguard to assist.
The casualties had planned their egress route from the beach, however the planned steps had become a torrent of water, creating a water fall over the steps.
With no other egress routes, Coastguard teams were deployed to locate, assess and assist in the extraction of the casualties.
A spokesperson for Staithes Coastguard said: “Due to the location of the casualties, a rope rescue would have been extremely difficult and would have meant carrying equipment a great distance over slippery and uneven ground.
“A rope setup would have been required to run through the fast flowing water fall.”
Staithes & Runswick lifeboat, the Sheila and Dennis Tongue III, and Whitby’s Shannon Class all weather lifeboat 13-49 Lois Ivan were also tasked, but were unable to get close enough to extract the casualties safely, owing to the rocky foreshore.
Both lifeboats stood by whilst HM Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter, which was also tasked to the incident, landed and recovered the two casualties and accompanying Coastguard officers from the shore.
In wet, cold and windy conditions those involved in the rescue were on scene for around 4 hours.
